ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages adidas AG Investors to Inquire … – Press Release

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 25, 2022, adidas ended its lucrative business partnership with Kanye West (under which it sold products designed by West under the brand name “Yeezy”) as a result of his anti-Semitic rhetoric.

On November 27, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Adidas Top Executives Discussed Risk of Staff’s ‘Direct Exposure’ to Kanye West Years Ago.” According to the article, as early as 2018, adidas executives discussed ending the business partnership with West as a result of his behavior. Reportedly adidas feared continuing the relationship with West, as they feared it could “blow up” at any moment. The article added that West made anti-Semitic statements in front of adidas staff, and that he told adidas staff that he was considering naming an album after Adolf Hitler.

On February 9, 2023 adidas announced that “while the company continues to review future options for the utilization of its Yeezy inventory, this guidance already accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock. This would lower revenues by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by around €…