ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Comerica Incorporated Inve… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Comerica Incorporated CMA resulting from allegations that Comerica may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Comerica securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16714 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 29, 2023, citing a review of “internal documents,” American Banker reported that “Comerica Bank officials privately acknowledged significant compliance failures in their operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans[.]” American Banker stated that “[a] Comerica executive said the Dallas bank faced a ‘serious contract violation’ for allowing fraud disputes and data on Direct Express and cardholders to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Lahore, Pakistan[.]”

On this news, Comerica’s stock fell $1.40 per share, or 3.59%, to close at $37.59 per share on May 30, 2023.

