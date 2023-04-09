ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages RH Investors to Inquire Ab… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 3, 2023, after trading hours, RH filed a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which announced, in pertinent part, that its “previously unaudited financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2022, the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and the three and nine months October 29, 2022 should no longer be relied upon due to material unintentional errors in certain of these financial periods with respect to our calculation of basic and diluted net income per share.”

Further, RH announced that “in connection with the restatement, we determined that we had at least one material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting during the Non-Reliance Periods that continued to exist at January 28, 2023, the end of fiscal 2022. In connection with the material weakness, we have additionally concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures are also not effective.”

On this news, the price of RH’s stock fell $25.19, or 7.3%, on February 6, 2023.

