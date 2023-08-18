ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Inves… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR resulting from allegations that Frontier Communications may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Frontier Communications securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17738 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “I Was Really Sick, And I Didn’t Know From What” which discussed illnesses affecting telecoms workers who have been exposed to toxic lead.

On this news, Frontier Communications stock declined by $1.93 per share, or 11%, to close at $14.31 on July 14, 2023.

Then on July 17, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Environmental Groups Ask Epa To Shield Public From Abandoned Lead Cables” which discussed how environmental groups were requesting that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) respond to the reports that telecom companies such as Frontier Communications were leaving toxic lead cables around the country.

On this news, Frontier Communications stock fell $2.26, or 15%, to close at $12.05 on July 17, 2023.

