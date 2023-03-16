ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors to… – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY resulting from allegations that Array may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Array securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=1368 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 15, 2023, Array announced it would file an amendment to its previously filed Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC as it determined it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) within the 15 day extension period, which ends on March 16, 2023, as it requires additional time to complete the Annual Report. The Company was postponing release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for March 6, 2023 to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.

On this news, Array’s stock price fell $1.27, or 6.46%, to close at $18.40 per share on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.