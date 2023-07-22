ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DZS Inc. Investors with Losses to Secur… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DZS Inc. DZSI between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 14, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DZS securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DZS class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16915 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 14, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

