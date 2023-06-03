ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporati… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART resulting from allegations that Integra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 23, 2023, before the market opened, Integra filed a report with the SEC that stated, “Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (the “Company”), after consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”), initiated a voluntary global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Massachusetts facility (the “Boston facility”) distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 (the “voluntary recall”). As a result, the Company concluded on May 22, 2023 that it expects it will incur an impairment charge related to the write-off of inventories, net, of approximately $22 million. The Company expects this charge will be recorded in the quarter ending June 30, 2023.” In addition, the report stated, “[t]he Company identified through an internal investigation process in its Boston facility deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. Higher levels of endotoxins can induce an immune response, leading to a post-operative fever. Although there is no specific indication…