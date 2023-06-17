ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Investors With … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY WLYB))) resulting from allegations that Wiley may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Wiley securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17186 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 9, 2023, Wiley announced its Q3 2023 financial results, in which it disclosed issues at Hindawi, one of its subsidiaries. The Company’s CEO stated “Our third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below our expectations” and “While our core business and markets are strong, we’ve been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi.” It was further announced that “Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs.”

On this news, the price of Wiley Class A stock price declined by $7.55, or 17.35%, to close at $35.96 per share on March 9, 2023.

