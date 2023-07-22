ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. … – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. PDD resulting from allegations that PDD may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PDD securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15586 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 21, 2023, CNN published an article entitled “Google suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over malware.” The CNN report stated “Google has suspended Pinduoduo, a popular Chinese budget shopping app, from its Play Store after finding malware in versions of the app. In a Tuesday statement, Google said versions of the app that are not in the Play Store have been found to contain malware.”

On this news, PDD’s stock price fell $3.35 per share, or 4%, to close at $75.58 per share on March 22, 2023.

Then on April 3, 2023, CNN published an article entitled “‘I’ve never seen anything like this:’ One of China’s most popular apps has the ability to spy on its users, say experts.” The article stated, “[i]n a detailed investigation, CNN spoke to half a dozen cybersecurity teams from Asia, Europe and the United States — as well as multiple former and current Pinduoduo employees — after receiving a tipoff. Multiple experts identified the presence of malware on the Pinduoduo app that exploited vulnerabilities in Android operating systems. Company insiders said the exploits were utilized to spy on users and…