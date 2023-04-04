ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Investors … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT resulting from allegations that Sarepta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 16, 2023, after market hours, the Company issued a press release which “announced that at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date.”

As explained by the Investor’s Business Daily in an article entitled “Sarepta Crashes on an Unexpected Roadblock for Its Gene Therapy”, the Food and Drug Administration’s decision was a surprise. The article quoted a UBS analyst as saying that “given the announcement of the advisory committee decision, against a backdrop of the Office of Therapeutics communicating how capacity constrained it is at every public appearance, we do see a potential risk of (approval date) extension.”

On this news, the price of Sarepta’s stock fell $26.98, or 18%, to close at $122.69 per share on March 17, 2023, the next trading day.

