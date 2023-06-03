ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bowlero Corp. Investors to Inquire A… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bowlero Corp. BOWL resulting from allegations that Bowlero may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Bowlero securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 17, 2023, Bowlero Corp., announced Q3 2023 financial results. As part of those results, Bowlero disclosed that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective because of a material weakness related to certain financial reporting processes, including acquisition accounting, accounting for fixed assets, and certain financial reporting disclosures. The Company also noted, “Additionally, we did not design and maintain effective controls over system access controls to establish segregation of duties for those with roles and responsibilities for the general ledger.”

On this news, Bowlero’s stock price fell $2.35 per share, or 16.71% to close at $11.71 per share on May 18, 2023.

