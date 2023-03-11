ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Charles River Laboratori… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL resulting from allegations that Charles River may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Charles River securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12403 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed that it had received a grand jury subpoena for documents relating to a joint United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“USFWS”) investigation into the illegal importation of nonhuman primates from Cambodia for research purposes, which has already led to criminal indictments of two Cambodian officials, as well as a Cambodian non-human primate supplier. The Company stated it would voluntarily suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia, which could impact the Company’s ability to source non-human primates for research purposes. In addition, it warned that the investigation could harm its business.

On this news, Charles Rivers’ stock price fell as much as 15% during intraday trading on February 22, 2023, harming investors.

