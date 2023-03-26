ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Investo… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO resulting from allegations that ZTO Express may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 2, 2023, market analyst Grizzly Research published a report on ZTO Express called “ZTO Express Inc. ZTO: China’s “Best-in-Class” Logistics Company is Really “Best in Show”; We Believe Financials are Fake and Insiders are Stealing from the Company.” The report alleged that ZTO Express has falsified various financial metrics in its Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including its margins, by understating revenues and overstating net profit. Further, the report alleged, among other things, that ZTO Express underreports employees to decrease its costs, that its utilizes “sham network partner acquisitions to enrich insiders” and engages in undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, ZTO Express’s American Depositary Share (“ADR”) price fell $1.06, or 4.32%, per ADR in intraday trading.

