ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Investors with… – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 3, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Honda ADSs during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Honda class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11692 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 3, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.