ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Tr… – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers and acquirers of the securities of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. STEM STEM.WT, STPK.U))): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the merger (“Merger”) consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sup Corp. (“Merger Sub”), and Stem, Inc., (“Legacy Stem”); and/or (ii) between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 11, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Stem securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Stem class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16161 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.