ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inves… – Press Release

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS resulting from allegations that Apellis may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 17, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists issued a press release highlighting concerns with Syfovre, Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ new eye-disease drug. The release indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with the drug, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a potentially blinding type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina.

On this news, the price of Apellis’ stock fell by $32.04 per share, or 37.92%, to close at $52.46 on July 17, 2023.

