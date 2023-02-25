ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Inve… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI resulting from allegations that Consensus Cloud Solutions may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Consensus Cloud Solutions securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 22, 2023, after trading hours, Consensus Cloud Solutions announced that “as a result of the unintentional errors noted [below], the audit committee (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the board of directors of the Company reached a determination to restate its unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.” The “unintentional errors” were “primarily relating to (i) to a legacy accounting practice, inherited from the spin transaction in its SoHo business that grossed up revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, with a corresponding offset to bad debt expense (‘SoHo Error’) and (ii) the timing of revenue recognition of $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which after review, the Company has concluded should be reclassified as deferred revenue (‘Deferred Revenue Error’).”

On this news, Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stock price fell $12.58, or 21%, to close at $46.92 per share on February 23,…