ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lumen Technologies Inc. Investors to… – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN resulting from allegations that Lumen Inc. may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 12, 2023, before the market opened, The Wall Street Journal released an article entitled “What AT&T and Verizon Knew About Toxic Lead Cables” which also discussed Lumen and how its workers had been exposed to lead.

On this news, the price of Lumen stock fell by $0.03 per share, or 1.45%, to close at $2.04 on July 12, 2023.

Then, on July 26, 2023, after the market closed, The Wall Street Journal released an article entitled “Justice Department and EPA Probe Telecom Companies Over Lead Cables.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency are investigating the potential health and environmental risks stemming from a sprawling network of toxic lead-sheathed telecom cables across the U.S.” It highlighted how the EPA had said it takes “the issues raised in the articles very seriously and will move expeditiously under our statutory authorities to protect the public from legacy pollution.”

On this news, Lumen stock declined in intraday trading on July 27, 2023.

