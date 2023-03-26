ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Techtronic Industries Company Limite… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Techtronic Industries Company Limited TTNDY resulting from allegations that Techtronic may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Techtronic securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12551 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 22, 2023, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that the Company has been “inflating its profits dramatically for over a decade with manipulative accounting.” Specifically, Jehoshaphat Research accuses the Company of deceptively managing costs “[b]y stuffing billions of dollars’ worth of routine expenses into various asset accounts, year after year;” an accounting trick referred to as “snowballing.” Jehoshaphat Research observes that every year, Techtronic disposes of large amounts of tangible assets, such as Property, Plant & Equipment, at near-total losses on sale, signifying that the Company is capitalizing routine business expenses into assets. The report also accused Techtronic of ignoring its own accounting policy on bad debt provisions in order to delay expenses.

On this news, Techtronic’s stock price fell $3.55 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $58.70 per share on February 22, 2023.

