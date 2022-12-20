Ross Adair: Ex-Ulster rugby participant introduced into Eire squad

Ross Adair is named in the Ireland squad for the first time after impressing for Northern Knights

Former Ulster wing Ross Adair has been given a first Ireland call-up as he replaces Lorcan Tucker for next month’s three Twenty20 games against Zimbabwe.

The 28-year-old Northern Knights all-rounder, who is the brother of Irish paceman Mark Adair, scored a try in his only senior appearance for Ulster in 2015.

Tucker will miss the T20s in Harare but will return for the three one-day internationals after he was granted permission to play in the Abu Dhabi International League T20.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the call-up, but I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet if I’m honest,” said Ross Adair.

“It’s a huge honour for me and now I just can’t wait to get away on tour.”

Ireland will play three T20 matches from 12-15 January against Zimbabwe before three ODIs between the sides from 18-23 January.

Harry Tector has also been granted permission by Cricket Ireland to play franchise cricket – he will…