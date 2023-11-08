Ross Whiteley: Derbyshire re-sign all-rounder from Hampshire

Ross Whiteley has also also been part of two title-winning sides in the The Hundred competition

Derbyshire have re-signed Hampshire all-rounder Ross Whiteley on a two-year deal, a decade after he left the club.

The 35-year-old came through Derbyshire’s academy and played a key part in their County Championship Division Two title win in 2012.

He went on to play for Worcestershire and Hampshire, winning T20 Blast titles with both sides.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back at this stage in my career,” Whiteley told the club website. external-link

“Having played a part in the last trophy Derbyshire won, I know how much it means to the fans here, so hopefully with the experience I’ve gained over the years I can help play a part in pushing for more silverware over the next few years for this great club.”

Since first emerging at Derbyshire in 2008, Whiteley has scored 8,500 runs and claimed 62 wickets across all formats.

Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire’s head of cricket, said Whiteley…