Roswell Park Study May Provide Clues to Treating Colorectal Cancer More Effectiv… – Press Release

CHICAGO, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — While the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) has dropped significantly among older adults in recent years — a trend attributed to regular screening colonoscopies and lower smoking rates — the opposite is true for people born between 1981 and 1996, who have double the risk compared with people born in 1950. There’s an urgent need to identify more-effective therapies for those younger people: Approximately 58% of patients age 50 or under have advanced, distant disease at the time of diagnosis, and only 14% of that group will survive five years.

A novel study led by medical oncologists Deepak Vadehra, DO, and Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS, of the Gastrointestinal Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is shedding light on factors that may affect treatment response in younger people with CRC. That information could guide the development of new treatments for younger patients, who typically have poorer outcomes.

“This idea arose from my wanting to investigate the question of what factors at the metabolic level may be influencing the rise in young-onset colorectal cancer,” says Dr. Vadehra, Co-Leader of the Adolescent/Young Adult (AYA) Translational Research Group at Roswell Park and first author of the study. “Our concept is a novel look at metabolic dysregulation. We used a unique bioinformatics-based approach that used the transcriptomic data to identify metabolic dysregulation. This identified affected pathways that may be clinically impactful and allow for targeting of those pathways, and may give signals that could explain the reason for the poor outcomes in young-onset CRC.”

Dr. Vadehra will discuss the results of the study today at 4:30 p.m. CDT as part of the Clinical Science Symposium session on Molecular Basis for Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Working with data from a total of 857 patients who had either colon…