Royal Ascot: 80-1 Khaadem claims shock win in Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Khaadem was priced at 80-1 prior to the start of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday

Jamie Spencer rode 80-1 outsider Khaadem to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot to become the biggest-priced winner in the race’s history.

Khaadem pipped Sacred (9-1) to the line, with 11-4 favourite Highfield Princess finishing third.

Frankie Dettori, in his last appearance at Royal Ascot, was seventh on Kinross.

The win was the second big-priced triumph for Spencer, 43, who rode Witch Hunter (50-1) to victory on Thursday.

Trained by Charlie Hills, Khaadem started well before powering through the field.

Highfield Princess was among the leaders throughout, but Spencer maintained patience and, within the final furlong, Khaadem strode past the leaders to claim a shock victory.

“It’s difficult for me to put into words what Jim and Fitri [Hay, owners of Khaadem] have been like as friends to me for a long time,” said Spencer.

“Even my children are watching now, and in…