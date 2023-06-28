Royal funds: The place does the King get his cash?

The government has confirmed how much money it gave to the Royal Family in 2022-23.
The taxpayer-funded settlement, known as the Sovereign Grant, is paid every year – but is not the King’s only source of income.
How much money does the Royal Family get from the taxpayer?
For 2022-2023, the Sovereign Grant was worth £86.3m, the same as in 2021-2022.
But repairs to Buckingham Palace – which is undergoing a 10-year £369m refurbishment plan – and the costs associated with King Charles succeeding Queen Elizabeth, plus higher-than-expected inflation, took total spending for the period to £107.5m.
That represents a 5% increase on the £102.4m spent the previous year.
The shortfall, with spending greater than the Sovereign Grant, meant drawing on £20.7m from reserves.
What is the Sovereign Grant…