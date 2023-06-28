Royal funds: The place does the King get his cash?

King Coronation portrait


Hugo Burnand

The King and his heirs Prince William and Prince George pictured in Buckingham Palace on the day of the Coronation

By Tom Edgington & Jennifer Clarke

BBC News

The government has confirmed how much money it gave to the Royal Family in 2022-23.

The taxpayer-funded settlement, known as the Sovereign Grant, is paid every year – but is not the King’s only source of income.

How much money does the Royal Family get from the taxpayer?

For 2022-2023, the Sovereign Grant was worth £86.3m, the same as in 2021-2022.

But repairs to Buckingham Palace – which is undergoing a 10-year £369m refurbishment plan – and the costs associated with King Charles succeeding Queen Elizabeth, plus higher-than-expected inflation, took total spending for the period to £107.5m.

That represents a 5% increase on the £102.4m spent the previous year.

The shortfall, with spending greater than the Sovereign Grant, meant drawing on £20.7m from reserves.

What is the Sovereign Grant…



