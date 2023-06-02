Royal Helium Announces $7.0 Million Bought Deal Convertible Debenture Private Pl… – Press Release

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royal Helium Ltd. RHC RHC RHCCF (“Royal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, pursuant to which Eight Capital has agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis, 7,000 non-transferable unsecured convertible debenture units of the Company (the “Debenture Units“), with a maturity date of June 1, 2026 (the “Maturity Date“). Each Debenture Unit shall consist of one 12% unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (a “Convertible Debenture“) and 2,703 common share purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (“Share“) of the Company (a “Warrant Share“), at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.



The Convertible Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option into Shares at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date and the date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures at a conversion price of $0.37 per Share (the “Conversion Price“).

Mr. Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal states “we are pleased to have secured the funding required to both complete the final preparation of the Steveville plant, inclusive of all associated midstream and logistics costs, and to advance exploration activities in Saskatchewan and Alberta. We are excited to initiate our cash flow engine at Steveville which was recently enhanced by the signing of a 2nd offtake contract at a price of US$625/MCF. With the full production from Steveville now allocated, we are beginning the process of defining the next round of volumes that we can bring to market. Management and the Board are excited about the continued growth prospects for the Company and will be participating as part of the Presidents list which will be a minimum of $1.0 million.”

The…