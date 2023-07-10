RTÉ govt board stood down after cost scandal

The shake up comes after Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said trust in the broadcaster cannot be restored without change.

On Saturday, Mr Varadkar said he was aware changes to organisation were coming once Mr Bakhurst took up post.

He also stated reform of the TV licence was “long overdue”, and wanted it to happen during the current government term.

On Sunday, RTÉ’s director of strategy, Rory Coveney, resigned from his role with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by RTÉ, Mr Coveney said he had met the new director general and told him he “believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team”.

Questions around RTÉ’s leadership were raised after undisclosed payments made to former Late Late Show presenter Mr Tubridy were found during an audit of the organisation’s finances earlier this year.

The broadcaster has since faced further backlash after payments, including one of €5,000 (£4,275) for 200 pairs of flip-flops for a…