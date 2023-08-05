RTX INVESTOR NOTICE: RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Inv… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX publicly traded securities between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until October 2, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the RTX class action lawsuit. Captioned Peneycad v. RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation, No. 23-cv-01035 (D. Conn.), the RTX class action lawsuit charges RTX as well as certain of its top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP)” alt=”Robbins Geller, with 200 lawyers in ten offices, represents U.S. and international institutional investors in contingency-based securities and corporate litigation. The firm has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action judgment. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP)”>



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RTX class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-rtx-corporation-f-k-a-raytheon-technologies-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-rtx.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RTX purports to be “an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.” One of RTX’s four principal business segments, Pratt & Whitney, produces the PW1000G Geared Turbofan (“GTF”) engine family.

The RTX class action lawsuit alleges that…