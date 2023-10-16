Rudie van Vuuren: Meet the ‘Doc’ who performed at World Cups in two sports activities

Rudie van Vuuren is the only person to represent their country at two World Cups in different sports

“You know, sometimes rugby players on cricket fields are not good things.”

As the only man to have ever played in both a Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup, Rudie van Vuuren knows what he’s talking about.

Male rugby players may be known for their machismo, but in 2003 Van Vuuren took his into a Cricket World Cup too – telling Pakistan captain Waqar Younis his fellow fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar might lack a bit of pace.

That’s Shoaib, who six days later would deliver the fastest ball ever recorded -100.2mph (161.3km/h) – against England.

And here he was facing a little-known tailender making his one-day debut, on its greatest stage, for cricketing minnows, in their first World Cup. The odds were stacked firmly against Van Vuuren.

“We were 42-9. I came in at number 11 and, at that stage, the lowest total in a World Cup was 45 all out,” says Van Vuuren.

“I remember our team…