Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon 32-14 Eire – 5-try Cedars beat Wolfhounds

Lebanon (20) 32 Tries: Robinson, Kiraz, Morkos, El-Zakhem, Miski Goals: Moses 6 Ireland (4) 14 Tries: L Senior 2, Chamberlain Goal: Chamberlain

Lebanon are in pole position to make the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after a 32-14 win over Ireland.

Tries from Reece Robinson, Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos helped the dominant Cedars into a 20-4 lead at the break.

Louis Senior’s second try gave Ireland hope but Lebanon hit back with Elie El-Zakhem and Abbas Miski tries before a late Ed Chamberlain try for Ireland.

Both sides have two points but Lebanon face bottom side Jamaica in the final game while Ireland meet New Zealand.

It would take a vastly improved performance from Ireland to have a chance of overcoming the group leaders after being comfortably beaten by an impressive Lebanon side in Leigh.

Lebanon ran in five tries with Mitchell Moses converting all but one and they are now expected to join the Kiwis in the last eight.

They took control – helped by Irish ill-discipline -…