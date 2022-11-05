Rugby World Cup: Canada 19-26 England – Crimson Roses attain ultimate

England had to dig deep to keep out Canada in a tense finish

Canada: (12) 19 Tries: Paquin, Corrigan, Beukeboom; Cons: De Goede 2 England: (15) 26 Tries: Packer, Dow 2; Pens: Scarratt 3; Con: Scarratt

England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park.

The Red Roses were presented their sternest challenge this year as amateur side Canada defied expectations.

But professionals England stood up to the test, with Abby Dow scoring a stunning try and three Emily Scarratt penalties enough to seal the win.

New Zealand beat France 25-24 in a thrilling second semi-final.

France fly-half Caroline Drouin missed a penalty that would have won the game in the 80th minute and the Black Ferns closed it out in front of a jubilant home crowd.

The Red Roses extended their winning record to 30 in a row with the semi-final victory and on 12 November will be seeking a first world title since 2014 against the side that…