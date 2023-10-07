Rugby World Cup: Eire 36-14 Scotland – Imperious Irish crush Scots to succeed in quarter-finals

James Lowe’s try inside 70 second gave Ireland a lead that they would never relinquish

Ireland: (26) 36 Tries: Lowe, Keenan 2, Henderson, Sheehan, Ringrose Cons: Sexton 3 Scotland: (0) 14 Tries: Ashman, Price Cons: Russell 2

Imperious Ireland dismantled Scotland with a display of clinical brilliance to reach the World Cup quarter-finals and send their opponents crashing out of the tournament.

A 17th consecutive victory ensures that the world’s number one side finish top of Pool B to set up a meeting with New Zealand next Saturday (20:00 BST).

Ireland got off to a dream start in Paris as James Lowe crashed over for the opening try after only two minutes.

The loss to injury of Blair Kinghorn and captain Jamie Ritchie further hampered the Scots before two more Hugo Keenan tries and one from Iain Henderson all but ended the contest by half-time.

Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose also touched down to rub salt into the Scottish wounds before replies from Ewan Ashman and Ali Price at least made the…