Rugby World Cup: England run in file 14 tries in 84-19 win over Fiji

England wing Abby Dow marked her return from a broken leg with a try

Fiji: (14) 19 Tries: Nakoci, Donu, Cavuru; Cons: Cavuru 2 England: (24) 84 Tries: MacDonald 4, Cokayne 2, Ward, Rowland, Aldcroft, Thompson 2, Dow, Infante, Powell; Cons: Scarratt 5, Harrison 2

Favourites England opened their World Cup with a dominant second-half showing to claim a record 14-try win against debutants Fiji.

Fiji played a high-tempo game and only trailed by 10 points at half-time.

But the Red Roses’ professionalism shone as they scored 10 tries after the break and wing Claudia MacDonald took her individual tally to four.

England have never scored more tries or points in a World Cup match and extend their record winning run to 26 Tests.

England’s previous highest World Cup score was 82 against Kazakhstan in 2010 and they scored 13 tries against Sweden and Canada in 1998.

Auckland’s Eden Park was sold out for the opening day, with an attendance of 34,235 surpassing the record for a women’s World Cup match of…