Rugby World Cup remaining: Bongi Mbonambi named in South Africa group to face New Zealand

Bongi Mbonambi played the full 80 minutes against England as the only specialist hooker left in South Africa’s squad

Venue: Stade de France, Paris Dates: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi will start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand after a ruling there was “insufficient evidence” he used a racial slur towards Tom Curry.

England flanker Curry said he was abused during the Springboks’ 16-15 semi-final victory last Saturday.

Governing body World Rugby said the case is “closed unless additional evidence comes to light”.

England are “deeply disappointed” by the decision not to charge Mbonambi.

South Africa face the All Blacks in the showpiece event in France on Saturday from 20:00 BST.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Curry had told the investigation he had been abused by Mbonambi during England’s match against South Africa last November.