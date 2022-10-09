Rugby World Cup: Wales 18-15 Scotland – late Keira Bevan penalty wins it

Full-back Kayleigh Powell crosses for Wales’ second try

Wales:(15) 18 Tries: Butchers, Powell Con: Snowsill Pens: Snowsill, Bevan Scotland: (5) 15 Tries: Skeldon, Gaffney 2

Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan kicked an 84th-minute penalty to clinch a thrilling encounter against Scotland in their World Cup opener.

A second try for Megan Gaffney looked to have salvaged a draw for Scotland as Wales were reduced to 14 players.

But first-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell proved enough for victory.

Elinor Snowsill was named player of the match, while her opposite number Helen Nelson had an evening to forget.

The Scotland fly-half missed all her kicks at goal in the tightest of encounters in Whangarei.

The game had been dubbed a must-win for both home nations, with New Zealand and Australia the favourites to progress from Pool A.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones (capt), Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Carys Phillips,…