Russia: 4 killed as navy jet crashes into residences in western Russia, state media stories

At least four people were killed and 25 others injured after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities.

The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s defense ministry.

“According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane’s fuel ignited,” the ministry said in a statement to RIA.

The conditions of the ejected pilots are not clear.

Yeysk is a port town on the shore of the Sea of Azov and is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the sea.

