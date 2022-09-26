Russia college taking pictures: Kids amongst lifeless after attacker opens fireplace





At least 11 children were killed when a gunman wearing Nazi symbols opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian authorities said Monday.

Fifteen fatalities have been recorded so far. Among those killed was the school’s security guard, head of the regional government Alexander Brechalovn said in a video statement.

Investigators said 24 people, including 22 children, were injured.

The shooter, who was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi insignia and a helmet, died by suicide following the attack, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Russian officials named the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, a local resident born in 1988 who was an alumnus of the school where the shooting took place. The identification process was delayed because no documents were found on the body of the suspect, TASS reported.

