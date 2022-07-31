Russia is recruiting 1000’s of volunteers to replenish its ranks in Ukraine. Prior expertise is not all the time required





From Murmansk in the Arctic Circle to Perm in the Urals and Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, the call has gone out, appealing to both the patriotism and the wallets of Russians.

Relevant military experience is not always required.

In all, analysts assess that more than 30,000 volunteers might be mobilized to supplement Russian ranks depleted by five months of combat — between one-quarter and one-third of the force deployed to win the eastern Donbas region, where the majority of volunteers would likely be sent.

Putin has long resisted the idea of a general mobilization in Russia, and this spring’s call-up was similar to that in 2021. These battalions are one way to augment Russia’s military manpower without such a drastic step. They also appear to be focused on poorer and more isolated regions, using the lure of quick cash. What impact these battalions may have is an open question. Chechen volunteer units have played an outsized role in the Donbas campaign, especially in