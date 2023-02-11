Russia to chop oil output by 5% as sanctions chew



Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March, a little over two months after the world’s major economies imposed a price cap on the country’s seaborne exports.

“We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the price ceiling,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement. “In relation to this, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations.”

The cut is equivalent to about 5% of Russian oil output.

Futures prices for Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.7% Friday to $86 a barrel as traders anticipated a tightening in global supply. US oil also gained 1.7% to trade at $79 a barrel.

In June last year, the European Union agreed to phase out…