A restaurateur and rapper duo unveiled Stars Coffee on Thursday, reopening the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks, the latest major company rebranding after a months-long Western corporate exodus from the country.

At a packed launch in central Moscow, rapper Timati presented the new brand, whose logo features an image of a woman with a star above her head, alongside co-owner and restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, before shops start opening on Friday.

Banned from using the Starbucks

(SBUX) logo, Timati said they had sought to find some continuity, namely the circular shape and “female gender,” which he said contrasted nicely with the brown, cigar-like “masculine color” in the new logo.

“People’s perceptions may be different,” said Pinskiy. “But if you compare, then apart from the circle, you…