Rwanda flights: May subsequent step hurt Good Friday Settlement?

This week the highest court in the UK ruled the government’s Rwanda asylum policy was unlawful, saying it would break international and human rights laws.
This prompted calls from some Conservative MPs for the UK to leave a long-standing human rights treaty, in order to follow through on the prime minister’s pledge.
But there has been criticism that doing so would breach the Good Friday Agreement, which helped set up power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.
BBC News NI explains the key questions and some of the arguments in play.
What is the European Convention on Human Rights?
It is an international treaty to protect human rights and political freedoms.
It was created in the 1950s by a number of countries including the UK, and sets out the rights and freedoms people are entitled to in the 46 signatory countries….