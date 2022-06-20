Ryan Giggs: Ex-Manchester United winger resigns as Wales supervisor

Ryan Giggs was named Wales manager in January 2018

Ryan Giggs has resigned as Wales manager “with immediate effect”.

The former Manchester United winger, 48, stepped away from his role in November 2020 after being arrested.

Giggs was later charged with using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, charges he has denied.

Robert Page took over as interim Wales boss in Giggs’ absence, leading them to a first World Cup finals since 1958.

In a statement, Giggs said: “After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.”

The Football Association of Wales released its own statement following Giggs’ announcement.

“The FAW places on record its gratitude…