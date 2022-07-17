Ryan Jones: Ex-Wales captain reveals early onset dementia prognosis

Ryan Jones played for Newport, Bridgend, Celtic Warriors, Ospreys and Bristol

Wales’ Grand Slam-winning captain Ryan Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The former back row and lock said he had also received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December 2021.

He has now joined a legal action against rugby’s governing bodies after specialists told him he was one of the worst cases they had seen.

Jones, 41, won 75 Wales caps and three more for the British and Irish Lions.

“I feel like my world is falling apart,” Jones told the Sunday Times.

“And I am really scared. Because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.

“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not. I don’t know what the future holds.

Ryan Jones was a Grand Slam winner with Wales in 2005, 2008 and 2012

“I am a product of an environment that is all about process and human performance.

“I’m not able to perform like I…