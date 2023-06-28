Ryan Mallett: Former NFL quarterback dies at age of 35 in obvious drowning

Ryan Mallett played 21 times in the NFL

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning at the age of 35.

Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, was on holiday with his girlfriend in Florida.

A third-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft, he was Tom Brady’s back-up at the Patriots from 2011-2013.

After finishing playing in 2017, Mallett worked as a high school coach in his home state of Arkansas.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Mallett was one of a group of people reportedly struggling offshore in the coastal town of Destin when he went under the water.

He was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him out and “lifesaving measures were not successful”.

In a post on social media, Brady said: “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan.”

“Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal team-mate,” said Baltimore in a statement. “He had an infectious personality, and throughout his time as a Raven, Ryan’s charisma and joy…