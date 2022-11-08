Ryanair is booming as flyers ditch pricier airways



Ryanair carried a record number of passengers over the summer and says its budget friendly airfares will attract even more customers as Europe falls into a recession.

The low-cost carrier posted its highest ever half-year profit on Monday, earning €1.37 billion ($1.36 billion) for the six months through September. That beat its previous record high of €1.15 billion ($1.14 billion) in 2019.

It carried 95.1 million passengers during the period, up from 39.1 million a year ago. That’s 11% higher than the same period in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

(RYAAY) now expects to carry 168 million passengers in the 12 months through March 2023 — 1.5 million more than its previous forecast and 13% higher than the year before the pandemic. The company’s stock jumped 3.7% in Dublin.

