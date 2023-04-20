Ryder Driving and Charging into Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; Showca… – Press Release

Ryder System, Inc. R, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, is proud to announce its large exhibit, plus three Ryder speakers, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, Calif. on May 1-4, 2023. At the largest conference showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability in North America, Ryder will unveil an industry-first solution that makes implementing electric vehicles (EVs) into fleets simpler at 11:30am PT on May 2nd at booth #5229.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005134/en/

During ACT Expo, Ryder will unveil an industry-first solution that makes implementing EVs into fleets simpler at 11:30am PT on May 2 at booth #5229. (Graphic: Business Wire)

During the ACT Expo Breakout Sessions, a Ryder roster of industry experts will focus on EVs, battery tech, fleet planning for EVs, and the latest autonomous developments for piloting and scaling. Ryder’s dynamic lineup of leaders during ACT Expo includes:

Arun Chickmenahalli, director of maintenance, research and development of advanced vehicle technology, for a Battery Tech Workshop on May 1, from 11:00am -12:15pm PT

Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology, for “Sustainability & Emissions Planning for Fleets” on May 3, from 1:00pm – 2:15pm PT

Mike Plasencia, group director of new product strategy, for “Autonomous Developments in Piloting and Scaling Autonomous Vehicles” on May 3, from 2:30pm – 4:00pm PT

“As we continue to see increasing demand for next generation vehicles, Ryder works closely with original equipment manufacturers and other ecosystem partners in order to locate and deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” says Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology for Ryder. “We’re excited to share more details about Ryder’s newest solutions in a special unveiling event…