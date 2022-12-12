SA20: Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley backs extra girls to educate in males’s recreation

Keightley was a World Cup-winning player with Australia before moving into coaching

Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley says she “does not see a reason” why more women cannot coach in men’s cricket.

In January she will work as a tactical performance coach with Paarl Royals in South Africa’s new Twenty20 league.

“I’ve coached domestically and internationally for 17 years so there’s definitely something I can offer to the men’s game,” the Australian said.

“Providing a different way of looking at strategies and bringing in some positive things from the women’s game should make an impact.

“I would love for more female coaches to come and contribute to the men’s game.”

Keightley said she was approached for the role by Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals’ director of cricket, who was interested in appointing a female coach to offer a “different perspective to the game”.

She will assist head coach JP Duminy, the former South Africa batter.

“With England I was really big on the tactical…