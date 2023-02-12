SA20 last: Sunrisers Jap Cape beat Pretoria Capitals to win inaugural competitors

Adam Rossington plays county cricket for Essex

SA20 final, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: Pretoria Capitals 135(19.3 overs) : Kusal Mendis 21; Van der Merwe 4-31 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 137-6 (16.2 overs): Rossington 57, Markram 26; Nortje 2-21 Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by 4 wickets Scorecard

Adam Rossington’s half-century helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the inaugural SA20 final in Johannesburg.

The Capitals, including England pair Phil Salt and Adil Rashid, struggled to 135 all out on a slow pitch.

Englishman Rossington opened the Sunrisers’ reply with 57 from 30 balls to put them ahead of the run rate.

And while the chase faltered, Aiden Markram’s side reached their target with 22 balls to spare.

The final was pushed back from Saturday after heavy rain led to a waterlogged pitch and, unsurprisingly, Sunrisers skipper Markram chose to field after winning the toss.

Sunrisers’ slow left-armer Roelof van der Merwe, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker,…