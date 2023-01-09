SA20: Why South Africa’s cricket future might relaxation on success of latest competitors

England bowler Jofra Archer, signed to play for MI Cape Town, could make his comeback after long-term injury during the tournament

Not for the first time, South African cricket is in a state of crisis.

The men’s team has supplemented another embarrassing World Cup exit with a string of abject batting performances in Tests.

The women’s side has seen a golden generation lose its sheen. Sponsors are hard to come by. Patience is running low.

However, a new league promises to right most of the ills plaguing Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The SA20, the latest Twenty20 franchise competition on the global circuit, begins on Tuesday and will see six city-based teams compete across four weeks.

It might not be the panacea South African cricket needs, but its arrival marks a turning point and the chance for change.

Financial windfall

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock will continue to play for the Super Giants brand

For starters, a lucrative global broadcast rights deal means the inaugural season will turn…