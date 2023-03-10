Safeguard “Children of the Stars” – Soul App’s New Campaign Inspires Young Users… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Thank you all. It was heartwarming. (We will) keep going,” said a message left by a parent of an autistic child in an online group chat party.

In China, children with autism are also known as “children of the stars”, due to the different way in which they communicate and perceive the world, like a star shining in another world alone. The 2019 Report on the Development of the Autism Education and Treatment Industry noted that there were more than 10 million individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in China that year, including over 2 million children under 12. Behind these matter-of-fact numbers is the reality of parents and children “trapped” in autism, who are in urgent need of attention and support from across society.

To increase public understanding and awareness of ASD, Soul App threw an online philanthropic music party called “Stars Meet Songs” in collaboration with the WABC Charity Foundation, bringing together Soulers (SOUL users) to give these children of the stars encouragement and support through the medium of music. All the proceeds from ticket sales on the social platform of SOUL would go to the WABC, a non-profit organization dedicated to art-based special education, to be used for the treatment of autistic children.

Dispelling loneliness with love

Among the Stars Meet Songs campaign participants, an individual with the alias “Feather” is the mother of an autistic child, and she has shared in her child’s lonely journey for a long time.

At first, Feather could not bring herself to reconcile the reality of her child’s diagnosis and lingered on the verge of mental breakdown. Strained and weary, she was trying to look for some breathing space, when she found SOUL. Here Feather could voice feelings that she would have often held back, heartened by the healing power of the friendly atmosphere, heartfelt story sharing, and uplifting encouragement.

When she learned of SOUL’s Stars Meet Songs, Feather signed up…