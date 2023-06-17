Saint Joseph’s Oratory’s impressive carillon is back from France after a major r… – Press Release

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2023 /CNW/ – In a ceremony held this morning, Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal celebrated the return of its impressive carillon from France, where it had been undergoing a major restoration since 2019. A blessing was also conducted.

The carillon is the only instrument of its kind in Québec and is a major part of our cultural heritage. In addition to the 56 restored bells, the carillon will have six new bells, including its heaviest—a bourdon with a unique deep sound. The keyboard and transmission system were also rebuilt.

All of the carillon’s bells were cast at Fonderie Paccard, a French foundry and bell maker that has been in operation since 1796. The bells were originally intended for the Eiffel Tower but were loaned to Saint Joseph’s Oratory in 1955 for its 50th anniversary before generous donors offered them as a gift.

“The return of our carillon is a major moment for Saint Joseph’s Oratory,” says Father Patrick Vézina, C.S.C., director of the Associates of Brother André. “This instrument is a source of pride because it is a unique part of Québec’s heritage. Their sounds delight audiences, whether in sacred chants, folk tunes, ancient melodies or contemporary repertoire. We would like to thank the donors who made the restoration of this beautiful carillon possible.”

“We are happy and proud to see our bronze daughters rejoin the Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal bell tower, along with many new additions. Since 1796, more than 120,000 of our bells have been ringing out around the world, adding rhythm to life in cities and towns,” says Anne Paccard, communications manager at Maison Paccard.

A special opportunity for the public

For this rare occasion, the bells will be on display this weekend on the outdoor terrace in front of the Oratory’s Crypt Church. The public will be able to get a close-up look before they’re hoisted into the new welcome pavilion’s bell tower on Monday, June 19.

A musical instrument in a class of its…